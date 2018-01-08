Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny has captured Lithuanian international Karolis Chvedukas ahead of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

The energetic 26-year-old midfielder played against England and Scotland during his country's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign (they finished second bottom in Group F) and has been capped 19 times. He signs from Lithuanian champions Suduva.

"I am very happy and excited to be here," Chvedukas told the club's website. "Today was the first training session for me and I got to see how hard the players worked. It was a very hard session and I feel it in my body.

"It is pre-season now so we have four or five weeks and then we will start the season and I am looking forward to it.

"I think I have good experience and good experience in both international matches and Europe. I have played a little bit in European matches so that will help I hope. The standard is good here and the club have done very, very well in the past few years which is good. There is a lot to play for.

"The club being in Europe in the summer and playing there was a reason to come here. I am looking forward to competing there and in the league here in Ireland."

The Lilywhites have also tied Georgie Poynton down to a new deal.

The 20-year-old Meathman spent last season on loan at Bohemians and has previously captained the Republic of Ireland U19s.

"I’m delighted to be back," he told the club's website.

"I had a good year last year and a good experience at Bohs so I’m looking to kick on this year.

"Obviously as a team we will want to get the league back this year and win the cup too. We want to win the double and go as far as we can in Europe because a lot of us here have tasted that in previous years. Then personally for myself I want to try and break in to the first team if possible.

"It’s going to be difficult I know that as we have some top midfielders at this club, but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to and I can’t wait to get going."