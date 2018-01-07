Barcelona will officially unveil Philippe Coutinho on Monday, the Spanish club have announced - and the player himself says he is living the dream.

Coutinho was at the Nou Camp to watch his new side's 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday following his British record move, which could be worth up to £142m.

The 25-year-old Brazil international will perform a ceremonial signing of his contract at 1130GMT before a photo shoot on the pitch and a press conference.

Coutinho, who arrived at Liverpool from Inter Milan for £8.5m in January 2013, scored 54 times for the Anfield side.

"I'm very happy, very happy. I have always said that it is a dream that I am living and I am very happy to be here," said Coutinho.

"To be able to play, win titles, make the fans happy... always play with joy.

"It is incredible to know that I am going to live with idols, players with a lot of history. Footballers like Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, (Andres) Iniesta, (Gerard) Pique, (Sergio) Busquets."

His new boss Ernesto Valverde is confident he'll prove a valuable addition to his star-studded squad.

"I think he can bring us a lot of things," Valverde said. "Coutinho scores goals, assists, he can play both inside (down the centre) and outside (on the flanks).

"I have seen him play in many positions both for Liverpool and in his national team.

"After taking a long break, he is already with us, we hope he will help us and we will wait to see him train for at least one day to assess his condition."

Coutinho has been reported to be carrying a thigh injury which could yet delay his Barcelona debut, which had been expected against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey tie on Thursday.

The Brazilian, though, cannot wait to get started. Having earlier been presented at an official photocall, the playmaker posted a short video message on the Barcelona Twitter feed.

"Hi Barca fans. I am already here, it is a dream come true, and I hope to see you tomorrow," he said.