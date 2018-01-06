Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has responded to Jose Mourinho's jibe about match-fixing by labelling the Manchester United manager a "little man".



The pair's war of words escalated on Friday when Conte suggested Mourinho had "demenza senile", which translates to senile dementia, before the Portuguese hit back by saying he will never be suspended for match-fixing.



Conte served a four-month ban following accusations he failed to report his knowledge of an incident of attempted match-fixing in 2011 but was later acquitted of any wrongdoing.



Conte, though, was in no mood to let the feud simmer as he told BT Sport: "When a person (does this), their target is to offend, to insult another person.



"When you insult or offend another person it means that you are a little man. I think he's a little man. It is not a surprise for me. It is his way.



"I think when you tell something you are to take the responsibility. He must have a big personality."