Diego Costa has scored his second goal in two matches since returning to Atletico Madrid - but he was promptly sent off for his celebrations.

Former Chelsea striker Costa put Atletico 2-0 up in their derby clash with Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday when he slotted home a low cross from the right in the 68th minute.

The Spain international then rushed off to celebrate among the Atletico fans behind the goal, but when he returned to the pitch he was shown a second yellow card by the referee.

Costa, who had already been booked for having his arms raised in aerial challenge, looked bemused at the official's decision and stood still for a while, but in the end had no choice but to exit the pitch.

The 29-year-old also scored in the 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Lleida in midweek.

That was his first appearance for Atletico since returning to the club from Chelsea last summer, with the Rojiblancos unable to register any new players until this month due to a FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone took a pragmatic view of Costa's dismissal and was pleased with what he had offered the team up until that point, saying the Brazil-born striker "transmits fear".

Simeone said in his post-match press conference, as reported by the Spanish press: "I focus on all the good things that Costa did.

"The referee is following the rules, he cannot interpret the emotional side of things. The sending off is fine because he went to celebrate with the fans and you have to accept the rules.

"The rules are what they are, but he has scored an important goal.

"Diego Costa gives us speed, attacking prowess and he transmits fear."