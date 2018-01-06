Carlos Tevez has returned to Boca Juniors for a third stint with his boyhood team.
The former Manchester United and Manchester City forward returns to the club after an unsuccessful spell with Shanghai Shenhua where, despite earning a reported £650,000 per week, the Argentine branded Chinese football as being 50 years behind Europe and South America.
The 33-year-old, who previously played for Boca between 2001-04 and 2015-16, was welcomed by a message on the club's official Twitter account, which read: "Tevez came home! Today he joined Guillermo in Cardales and has already trained with his teammates. #VamosBoca."
#BienvenidoCarlitos ¡Tevez volvió a casa! Hoy se sumó al plantel de Guillermo en Cardales y ya se entrena con sus compañeros. #VamosBoca 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/gAHl2DOZpt— Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) January 5, 2018