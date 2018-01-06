Carlos Tevez has returned to Boca Juniors for a third stint with his boyhood team.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City forward returns to the club after an unsuccessful spell with Shanghai Shenhua where, despite earning a reported £650,000 per week, the Argentine branded Chinese football as being 50 years behind Europe and South America.

The 33-year-old, who previously played for Boca between 2001-04 and 2015-16, was welcomed by a message on the club's official Twitter account, which read: "Tevez came home! Today he joined Guillermo in Cardales and has already trained with his teammates. #VamosBoca."