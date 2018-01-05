It’s been a busy day for Bray Wanderers, they completed the signing of five members of last season’s squad.

Gary McCabe, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, John Sullivan and Ger Pender have all returned for the 2018 season.

And Bray didn’t stop there, they also added some new players with Paul O'Connor, Sean Heaney, Dylan Hayes, Darragh Gibbons and Jake Kelly all committing to the Seagulls.

We're pleased to announce that @hughie_douglas & @sullo11 have resigned for the club ahead of the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/z9nsUqt3xT — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) January 5, 2018 .

O'Connor makes the move St Patrick's Athletic, Hayes was with Bohemians while Gibbons and Heaney make the switch from Shamrock Rovers. For Kelly it will be a third spell at the Carlisle Grounds.

Last month, Bray unveiled Dave Mackey as their new manager and he is expected to get pre-season training underway this weekend.

The Seagulls finished sixth in the Airtricity League table last season. They will get their new campaign underway on February 16 against Dundalk at Oriel Park.