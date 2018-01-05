Arsene Wenger has been handed a three-match touchline ban and a £40,000 fine following a misconduct charge from the Football Association over comments he made about the refereeing of the game against West Brom.



In a separate case, Wenger has also been asked by the governing body to provide his observations on what he said about penalty decisions which went against the Gunners in both their matches over the festive period.



A statement from the FA on Friday evening read: "Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal's next three matches after he was charged with misconduct.





"It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials' changing room after the West Brom game on Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee. He was also fined £40,000."