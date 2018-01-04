Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named CAF African Player of the Year for 2017.

The Egypt forward scored the goal that secured his country a place at this year's World Cup, while he has been in superb form since signing for the Reds.

Salah has scored 23 goals for Liverpool already this season following his summer move from Roma.

Club team-mate and Senegal international Sadio Mane came second, with Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang third, the Confederation of African Football announced at its gala dinner on Thursday night.

"This is a dream come true for me. 2017 was an unbelievable year for me with the Egypt national team and my clubs," Salah said.

"To qualify to the World Cup after 28 years and to have a great season at Roma and Liverpool were special moments in my career."

🇪🇬 Introducing the 2017 African Player of the Year...@22mosalah 👏👏👏



What next for Salah?#UCL pic.twitter.com/jaPSW3ds8T — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 4, 2018



Salah is the second Egyptian to win the award after Mahmoud Al Khatib in 1983.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp allowed his two shortlisted players to attend the ceremony in Ghana despite his side playing Everton in the FA Cup on Friday.

Salah will miss the game through a groin injury, but Mane could well play.