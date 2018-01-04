Bohemians have announced that midfielder Keith Buckley is returning to the club after his year long spell at Bray Wanderers.

Buckley first signed for Bohemians as an eighteen year old back in 2010 and became both an ever present in the team and a firm fan favourite during his six years at Dalymount Park.

He left for Bray Wanderers at the end of 2016 and was a key part of their early season surge in 2017. However, a mid-season financial scare collapsed morale within the squad and the team plummeted down the table in the second half of the season.

Buckley, as with many of his Bray teammates, had been fairly blunt about his determination to leave the club in the closing stages of the season.

Bohemians manager Keith Long hailed Buckley's return and said he never wanted the player to leave in the first place.

"This is a great signing for us. It's no secret that we didn't want him to leave in the first place," said Long.

"He was virtually an ever-present for me before he left, so he is a player and person I hold in high regard. With Fuad Sule leaving, he is an excellent fit for us to fill that void.

"They have similarities as players too. They're both diminutive and combative midfielders."

Buckley, for his part, he was delighted to be "going home" and felt it was "only a matter of time" before he returned to Bohemians.

"I missed the place so much, but when I went back it was like I never left. I tried to go back in the summer, so I'm delighted it's finally happened," he said.

"The moment of realisiation for me was going to see Bohs play Dundalk midweek last year.

"Seeing all the fans and the reception I got, seeing legends like Turlough O'Connor in the Jameson Bar and staff like Lynn O'Neill around the place, I realised there was no other place I wanted to be."