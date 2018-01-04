Limerick FC have announced the departure of first-team manager Neil McDonald, who will take up a role with English League One club Scunthorpe United.

McDonald was appointed last May and secured Premier Division status and led the club to a first FAI Cup semi-final appearance in 23 years.

Chairman Pat O’Sullivan said: "The club and myself are naturally disappointed to be losing Neil at this time.

"However, when an opportunity like this is presented to your manager, where there is potential for him to be in the English Championship next season, Limerick FC is more than happy to fully back Neil and support him in taking up this position."

Eric Kinder, who remains at the club having worked as assistant to McDonald, will oversee pre-season training.

McDonald said: "I had a fantastic time at Limerick even though it was a short period.

"I came to do a specific job: to help the club maintain its Premier status, to thin the squad out as it was top-heavy and to give the young players a chance – I’d like to think that I achieved all three.

"Limerick will always be my club in Ireland; I will watch them every chance I get."