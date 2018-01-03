Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger intends to contest a charge of misconduct from the FA - as he added further criticism of officials following Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Wenger was on Tuesday charged following his conduct in the referee's changing room after Sunday's game against West Brom.

Wenger was furious with referee Mike Dean, who had awarded West Brom a late penalty at the Hawthorns for a handball by Calum Chambers.

Wenger has until 6pm on Friday to respond, but refutes the charge.

Asked if he planned to contest the charge, Wenger said: "100 per cent. You can listen to every interview I said. I stick to everything I said without a problem."

Wenger was speaking after a pulsating and at times controversial 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

He was infuriated by what he called a "farcical" penalty, which was converted by Eden Hazard after the Belgium playmaker was fouled by Hector Bellerin.

"At the moment we have to face surprising decisions," Wenger added.

Asked again about the incident at West Brom, Wenger said: "I know what I said and I stand by what I said."

It had looked like Chelsea had come from behind to triumph when Marcos Alonso struck six minutes from time, after Jack Wilshere's first league goal since May 2015 had been cancelled out by Hazard's spot-kick.

But the Gunners would not be beaten and Bellerin punished Alonso's poor clearing header with a fine finish for a share of the points - though there was still time for Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta to hit the crossbar.

Wenger brought up the subject of the penalty in his post-match media conference, before bemoaning the media's interest in matters which have "nothing to do with football".

"We got again a farcical decision on the penalty, but we knew that as well before (the game)," Wenger added.

"What I find terrible is that we have just seen a great football game and we talk only about things nothing to do with football.

"For me it would be nice to at some stage talk about football again."

Alvaro Morata had missed a glorious chance to give Chelsea a 14th-minute lead and the visitors were then indebted to a Thibaut Courtois save which pushed Alexis Sanchez's shot on to both posts.

Wilshere broke the deadlock, but there were doubts over whether the midfielder should have been on the pitch.

Already booked, Wilshere went down looking for a free-kick on the edge of the area and might have received a second yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor for simulation.

Neither Wenger nor Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte saw that incident.

Conte said: "I must be honest, I didn't see the penalty. I didn't see the 'dive' of Wilshere. For this reason I don't want to comment.

"For sure, there is a lot of frustration for the coach. At the same time we must accept every decision of the referee, even if sometimes we don't agree."

Conte feels Morata is short of luck and rued the failure to see out victory after Alonso's 84th-minute strike put the visitors ahead.

The Blues boss said: "When you are winning 2-1 and there are two minutes to go, I think we have to win the game.

"This is not a lucky period for (Morata). For the striker it's very important to score. If you score, your confidence is up.

"In this case your confidence can go down. (But) he's very young. The goal is coming."