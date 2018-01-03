Wolves are reportedly weighing up a fairytale move for Republic of Ireland record goalscorer Robbie Keane.

The 37-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Indian Super League with ATK, managed by former Spurs team-mate Teddy Sheringham.

Keane has been a hit in India, scoring his second goal in four games in a 1-1 draw with FC Goa on Wednesday evening.

His contract there runs until March but, according to the Daily Mirror, the Championship leaders want the veteran striker to aid their promotion push, and he could cut his stay short.

The midlanders are 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Keane made his name at Wolves as a fresh-faced teenager, his exploits earning him a £6m move to Coventry City in 1999. He's since graced Inter Milan, Leeds United, Liverpool and Tottenham - twice - and also had a successful stint Stateside with LA Galaxy.

The Dubliner scored 68 times for Ireland before retiring from international football in 2016.