Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has aired his disappointment and anger at vile taunts his son Dean had to endure from Falkirk fans when playing for Dunfermline on Tuesday night.

Dean Shiels helped his side to a 2-0 derby win in the Scottish Championship but throughout the encounter, sections of the away end threw fake eyeballs on to the field.

The former Dundalk midfielder has carved out a pro career despite losing his right eye as a child after a freak accident. Despite four operations, it couldn't be saved.

Kenny Shiels couldn't hide his disgust at the incident which he said left his son distraught.

"He rang me after the game and told me what happened," Shiels told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"He's used to it in terms of getting called names and stuff like that.

"It comes with the industry and because of his handicap it's probably more prevalent in terms of taunting. But this... it was blatantly obvious it was premeditated.

"Three weeks ago Inverness were playing Falkirk. The game had no association with Dean at all, and they were singing songs about him during the game.

"It all emanates from the derby match between Falkirk and Dunfermline a couple of months ago when Dean was sent off for late challenge, which was out of character. He'd lost control with the taunting.

"Coming from supporters you expect. Coming from fellow professionals, he couldn't take it any more. They'd been doing it for quite a bit of the game.

"People call you names because they get involved in the passion of the sport. To do something that's premediated is hard to take."

Lookback | #DAFC midfielder Dean Shiels celebrates with the fans at the final whistle. 💪 pic.twitter.com/5YMJcp6E72 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 3, 2018

Falkirk issued a full apology for the incident yesterday and vowed to find the culprits.

Kenny Shiels believes they must do that as swiftly as possible to ensure they are banned from future games.

"The game over here in the League of Ireland has been great," he added.

"I've only been called a name once. We have a tribalism obviously and you've got your own parochial feelings. But it never goes on to the pitch in a hatred form.

"In Scotland the No 1 sport is football. Falkirk and Dunfermline are examples of two big-sized towns that are not far apart. There is a rivalry and bit of bitterness there.

"I've friends who are Falkirk fans and they tell me it's a small minority and I'm sure it is, but the fact that it's a small a minority means the chairperson and staff should be able to pick them out."