Former Ireland Under-19 defender Keeva Keenan has joined Celtic ahead of the 2018 Scottish Women's Premier League season.

Keenan previously played for Raheny United and Shelbourne Ladies before moving to Scotland to play for Glasgow City in 2017.

📝@CelticFCWomen have completed the signing of Keeva Keenan after a spell with Glasgow City. Welcome to the Hoops, Keeva!



➡️ https://t.co/8xpp1CfG8m pic.twitter.com/iSw3xC8ozn — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 3, 2018

The defender, who once scored the winner for Ireland Under-19s against England, will link up with current senior international Ruesha Littlejohn at Parkhead ahead of the summer season, which starts next month.

"As a Celtic supporter, I’m thrilled to be joining the club and playing alongside Ruesha Littlejohn as well as the other great players in the squad.

"The standards in Scotland and Ireland are similar, but I’ve found the games to be more competitive here. I was looking for a change for the new season and am delighted to have signed for Celtic."

Keenan has won ten international caps at Under-17 and Under-19 levels.