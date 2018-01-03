Republic of Ireland international James McClean has revealed his house was "robbed'" on the night he scored in West Bromwich Albion’s defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

McClean saw his goal count for nothing as the Hammers came from behind to beat their fellow strugglers 2-1 in the Premier League.

In a post on his Instagram story in the middle of the night, he said: "When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed.... Great night!".



He revealed to the Derry Journal that a television and a watch worth £26,000 were among the items taken, and said the culprits had "wrecked the place".

The winger found the net for his side just days after scoring an own goal against Arsenal at The Hawthorns. It was his first Premier League goal for the Baggies in 16 months.

McClean was voted RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2017 in a public vote in December.