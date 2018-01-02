Bohemians have confirmed the signing of left-back Darragh Leahy from Coventry City.

A product of St Kevin's Boys, the 19-year-old joined the Sky Blues in 2015. During his time with Coventry, Leahy won eight Ireland U-19 caps, scoring three goals, and captained his country in a friendly against Slovakia in February.

And after loan spells with Nuneaton Town, the Swords man decided it was time to return home.

Welcoming Leahy to the club, manager Keith Long said: "Darragh started pre-season with the lads the other day and I am looking forward to working with him.

"It’s a big adjustment to senior football but he has a good pedigree and has had a good schooling with St Kevin’s.

"Left-back was a position where we needed to strengthen and we've had an agreement in principle with him for a few weeks now.

"He’s a left-back but is also comfortable playing at centre-back too if needs be."