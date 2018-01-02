Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of beating Rachael Wall.

He was charged following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, 22 December.

The case was adjourned to 17 January, when Flanagan will be sentenced.

The court heard he had been seen on CCTV assaulting his partner, who he has been in a relationship with for 18 months.

Lionel Greig, defending, said the victim had not provided a statement and there had been no previous instances of domestic violence in their relationship.

He said both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd said she had been given a breakdown of the CCTV, which showed Flanagan assaulting his partner on "several occasions" and kicking her at one point.

She told Flanagan, who wore a black suit and tie, he would face a community penalty.

She said: "I need to be reassured that these circumstances will never be repeated again."

Flanagan was given unconditional bail.