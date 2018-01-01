Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long is relishing the prospect of facing Liverpool, once he can keep his place in Sean Dyche’s starting team.

The Clarets head into 2018 in seventh place in the Premier League - their highest at this stage of a top-flight season since 1973/74 – and welcome Jurgen Klopp’s attack-minded Reds to Turf Moor.

Former Cork City man Long has more than playing his part in Burnley's rise up the table.

The central defender started five games in December and only once finished on the losing side, helping Burnley collect three of the four clean sheets they secured during the month – including a 10th of the season in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Huddersfield Town.

"It’s all about getting a run of games," he told the club’s official website.

"It’s hard to play one game and then come back out. Playing a few games I feel I’ve been up-and-running.

With James Tarkowski is available again after serving a three-match ban, the 27-year-old will face increased competition for a place, and is expecting a big challenge against the Merseysiders.

"We go into every game with no fear. There’s no point fearing the opposition"

"Liverpool are a fantastic team with some brilliant players going forward. We will have to be at our best and hopefully we can get something.

"We go into every game with no fear. There’s no point fearing the opposition.

"It’s 11 versus 11 on the pitch. All you can do is go and do your best and hopefully you can get something from the game."