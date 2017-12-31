Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could be out for two months because of a suspected knee injury suffered in the draw at Crystal Palace, manager Pep Guardiola told BT Sport.

It could prove to be a costly outing for the league leaders as Kevin De Bruyne was carried off on a stretcher late on at Selhurst Park.

Of immediate concern is Gabriel Jesus, who left the pitch injured and in tears.

The Brazilian, who suffered a foot injury in February that put him out for several months of last season, was clearly upset when he walked off with a leg injury to be replaced by Sergio Aguero.

The score was 0-0 at halftime after Aguero hit the post soon after coming on with his first shot at goal.

De Bruyne, who has been instrumental to City's success this season, suffered the injury after a collision with Palace's Jason Puncheon in stoppage time at Selhurst Park and left the pitch on a stretcher, with his right leg in a brace.