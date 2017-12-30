Cork City have re-signed former striker Graham Cummins from SPL side St Johnstone.

Cummins left Turner's Cross for Preston North End in January 2012. In his final game in his first spell at the club, the player scored the crucial goal that secured the 2011 First Division title.

In addition to Preston, the attacker has also had spells at Rochdale (on loan) and Exeter City, prior to signing for St Johnstone, and he now re-joins John Caulfield’s side on a two-year deal.

Speaking after he finalised his move, Cummins told CorkCityFC.ie: "I am absolutely delighted to be back at City; I spoke to John (Caulfield) a couple of weeks ago and I was eager to come back, but after speaking to him, I was so excited at the thought of coming back.

"Everything he said was so positive and I am coming back to the best team in the country. They have just won a double and I want to come back and win trophies at City. It is something I spoke to John about; I am very ambitious to come back and get some medals."

Commenting on his latest purchase ahead of the 2018 season, Caulfield said: "We are delighted to sign Graham. We have been working extremely hard over the last while to identify players who fit the profile we are looking for, and who are prepared for the challenges ahead.

"I spoke to Graham a number of times and, from my point of view, it was about trying to get him here in January. He was still under contract and I know his club wanted to wait until the summer, but we didn’t want to wait and, to be fair to Graham, he had the bit between his teeth that he wanted to get it done."