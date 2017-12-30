Two goals in the final five minutes gave Carlos Carvalhal a dramatic debut victory as Swansea boss against Watford.

The Swans looked to be slipping to defeat against at Vicarage Road, with Andre Carrillo's 11th-minute strike separating the sides.

But Jordan Ayew levelled in the 86th minute and substitute Luciano Narsingh scored an unlikely winner with the match heading into injury time.

The result lifted Swansea off the bottom of the table and provided former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal with a dream start to his tenure in South Wales.

Stoke's defence proved leaky again as Chelsea powered to a 5-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Potters have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League and, with Mark Hughes naming a weakened side, Chelsea took full advantage.

Antonio Rudiger struck very early and they were two up with less than 10 minutes on the clock thanks to Danny Drinkwater's brilliant volley.

When Pedro made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, it seemed any score was possible, but Chelsea did not find the net again until 17 minutes from time, when Willian picked himself up to score from the penalty spot after he had been felled by Geoff Cameron.

Davide Zappacosta rounded off the scoring in the 88th minute.

Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone after Ryan Fraser's deflected effort in the 89th minute earned them a 2-1 win over Everton.

Fraser opened the scoring 33 minutes in before Idrissa Gueye equalised for Everton.

There was another clean sheet for Burnley in a goalless draw with Huddersfield, while Newcastle's clash with Brighton also ended goalless.

