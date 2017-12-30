Bohemians midfielder Fuad Sule has joined League 2 side Barnet for an undisclosed fee as the exodus of League of Ireland players to Britain continues.

Sule came close to joining the English fourth tier side in the summer but the move could not be completed in time for the transfer window deadline.

Now the midfielder, who will turn 21 in January, has sealed the switch to the Hive Stadium for an undisclosed fee after training with the team for the last number of weeks.

He spent time at both Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in their youth set-up before making the switch to Bohs in December 2016 and produced a number of eye-catching displays for Keith Long’s men in the middle of the park.

Sule said: "I’m very happy to be with this massive club and in this league. It has been ongoing for a while and the interest has been there since the summer.

"Little things were knocking the deal back but I’m very happy to get it over the line and get on the pitch now. It was my breakthrough season but it turned out to be a very, very good one.

"There were huge personal accolades that I achieved. Personally it was a good season and collectively it was a good season for everyone associated with the club.

"I will remember the club with very fond memories. I’m just happy to be here now and ready to kick on."

Barnet are 22nd in League 2, level on points with bottom side Forest Green Rovers.