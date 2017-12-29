Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Rhian Brewster's courage in speaking out against racist abuse and pledged he will get all the support he needs from the club.

The German said: "I'm really happy that he is brave enough to do what he did because it is such an important thing really.

"I can't believe that people have these kind of thoughts still in their mind.

"We needed a 17-year-old boy to shout out, to say it is still happening and it happens all the time, to say 'I need help, we need help'.

"It's not a situation you want a 17-year-old boy to be in but, if it's like this and he needs help, we give it to him of course."

Liverpool's teenage forward Brewster has said he has been the target of racial abuse while representing the Premier League club and England since the age of 12.



Brewster told the Guardian he and other black players were subject to racial epithets and monkey chants in UEFA Youth League matches and when playing for England's Under-17 World Cup-winning team.



"I don't think UEFA takes this thing seriously. They don't really care. That's how it feels anyway, like it's been brushed under the carpet," the 17-year-old said on Friday.



Brewster described being racially abused by players during UEFA Youth League matches against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow, and though the incidents were reported to match officials, either no action was taken or the consequences were relatively mild.

UEFA rules say anyone found guilty of racist abuse faces a suspension of at least 10 matches.

Spartak Moscow were ordered to close 500 seats and to display a banner with the words "Equal Game" on it after fans were found to have made monkey chants at him.

"It's not really a punishment, is it? It was nothing really, just a slap on the wrist... it should have been more, a whole stadium ban," Brewster said.



"I love the game. I'm never going to stop loving it. It's just disappointing to know that it's still in the game," he added. "If it wasn't in the game it would be so much better."

In a statement on its website on Friday evening, the English FA said: "We take such matters extremely seriously and have worked to provide support to our young players should they be the victims of such abhorrent behaviour while representing club or country.

"We have delivered workshops with our development teams, educating the squads on how to report such matters and the steps to take if subjected to abuse on the pitch.

"In Rhian's case, we have visited him at his club to discuss his concerns and understand his frustration at the perceived lack of action. He has our full support and we will continue to push for appropriate responses from the relevant authorities."