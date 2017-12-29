Patrick McEleney has joined Oldham Athletic from Dundalk on a two-and-a-half year deal, the club has confirmed.

The League one side are currently in 18th position on the table and McEleney will link up with the squad on January 1.

Last season McEleney decorated the league with several memorable goals.

The Derry native joined Dundalk ahead of the 2016 season and helped the Lilywhites to win the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and qualify for the Europa League.

Prior to that, he spent six seasons with hometown club Derry City, making a total of 175 appearances and scoring 26 goals. He has represented the Republic of Ireland at U17 and U19 level.

The move is subject to EFL and international clearance.

McEleney who spent time with Sunderland, joins David McMillan and Niclas Vemmelund in making a post-season move away from the county Louth club.