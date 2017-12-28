Former Derry City and Celtic attacker Niall McGinn has returned to Scottish Premiership high-flyers Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international had also been wanted by Hearts and Hibernian after ending a brief spell in South Korea.

But the Dons have confirmed on their Twitter account that he is heading back to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen revealed McGinn had signed a three-and-a-half year contact and would officially rejoin the club on New Year's Day.

The wide player scored 68 goals in 223 games for Aberdeen before leaving for Gwangju after last season's Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

He switched to Paradise in 2009 after impressing in the Airtricity League Premier Division with the Candystripes, and from there moved on to his first stint with the Dons.

Manager Derek McInnes told the club's official website: "Niall is a player I really enjoyed working with in the past so I was really keen to work with him again when the opportunity arose. I think he is a player who has always brought a high level of performance.

"Everyone from all the staff at the club, to his team-mates, to the supporters, we will all welcome him back and we are looking forward to Niall picking up where he left off.

"He has been right up there in terms of goals and assists over the past five years. If he can replicate what he has done for us in the past then we will all be very pleased.

"Hopefully he can help us maintain the standards we have set."