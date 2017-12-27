Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan was charged with assault on Wednesday following an incident in the city centre last Friday, police have said.

The 24-year-old was questioned by the police after being arrested in the early hours of 22 December.

A police spokesperson told Sky Sports that Flanagan had been charged with "common assault" following an incident in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20 am on 22 December.

He was released on conditional bail ahead of an appearance in a magistrates' court on 2 January.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities," Liverpool's spokesperson told Reuters.