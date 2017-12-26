Yaya Toure has reversed his international retirement and hopes to win another trophy with Ivory Coast.

The 34-year-old announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday, a few hours after his agent Dimitri Seluk had used social media to make clear his client wanted a return.

Toure tweeted: "I love my country and I am free for the national selection. I want to help the next generation and use all my experience so that all Ivorians are proud!"

Toure, who has over 100 caps, last played for his country in September 2016. He was part of the Elephants team which won the 2015 African Nations Cup.

The midfielder has been reduced to a bit-part role with Manchester City this season, making only three Premier League appearances and eight in total after signing a one-year contract extension in the summer.

But a return to international football suggests he has no imminent thoughts of retirement, given Ivory Coast failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup so their next opportunity for silverware will be the 2019 African Nations Cup.

The next round of qualifiers for that tournament will take place in March.