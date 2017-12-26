Jurgen Klopp says he was pleased with his side's improved second half performance, as Liverpool romped to a 5-0 victory over Swansea in the Premier League.

Philippe Coutinho, who was named as captain in the absence of the injured Jordan Henderson, scored the opening goal after just six minutes of the tie, in what was his 200th appearance for the club.

However it wasn't until the second half that the floodgates opened for Klopp's charges, despite Swansea's rudderless performance throughout the fixture.

They eventually took control of the game three additional goals, including two in less than two minutes. Roberto Firmino scored either side of a brilliant strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout eight minutes from time with a well executed volley.

Klopp was pleased his players were able to rectify their mistakes of the first half and convert their chances more clinically after the restart.

"Even in a not really good first half, we had enough chances to score two or three goals," he said. "That should be enough.

"I was not disappointed at half-time but we had to defend the situations better, we had to be more compact and in a few moments we were man-orientated, which is only allowed in our own box.

"In the second half we were better. I think the first three goals were from counter-pressing situations, that's good and it looks like when you see the result is 5-0 that it was an easy game but it wasn't an easy game.

"It was really hard work - I've no problem with that. I'm really happy with what we learned from the game.

"It is a perfect result for us, nobody injured I don't think. Important three points, five goals, clean sheet so it's all good."

Swansea caretaker manager Leon Britton bemoaned the basic errors which saw the Premier League's bottom side suffer a hammering at Anfield.

"It was very difficult," said Britton. "The first half was not too bad: we grew into game, got a little bit of confidence, but after we conceded the second goal all belief and confidence drained from the players.

"We made a lot of mistakes, some really basic errors, and against a side with the quality of Liverpool then you are going to be punished.

"At a place like this you need a seven to eight out of 10 performance from everyone to get any sort of result, but when you are making mistakes that are at academy level then they are going to punish you.

"We have all been in situations when you face a difficult situation and you have to remained focused be professional and to be honest I didn't see that out there at times."

With no appointment seemingly on the horizon, Britton has to pick up the players for the trip to Watford on Saturday.

"I haven't spoken to the chairman since Christmas Eve because I have been involved in the game but as far as I am aware I will be in charge for training tomorrow and for the Watford game."