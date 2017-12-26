Alan Judge was on the bench for Brentford's Championship clash with Aston Villa tonight, 20 months after suffering the horrific leg break that almost ended his career.

Midfielder Judge had an outside chance of sneaking into Martin O'Neill's Republic of squad for Euro 2016, making his debut against Switzerland off the back of some terrific form for the Bees.

Sixteen days after making his international bow, in an April clash with Ipswich, disaster struck.

Judge came out badly from a Luke Hyam tackle, suffering a dreadful double break that instantly shattered his Ireland dream and left him facing a daunting road to recovery.

The 29-year-old needed two operations after the bone failed to fully heal following the first surgery.

Now, he's finally back to full fitness and available for manager Dean Smith, whose team battled to a 2-1 victory that leaves them 12th in the table. Judge was an unused sub.

Scott Hogan started for Villa up front. The Ireland striker left Brentford for the Villans last January in a £12m deal.

But it was the sight of Judge on the home bench that warmed the hearts of the natives, and of Ireland fans hoping to see the classy playmaker back in the frame for his country in 2018.