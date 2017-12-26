Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Republic of Ireland winger Jonny Hayes has not suffered a serious injury after he was stretchered off in the win against Dundeed amid fears he’d broken his ankle.

Hayes writhed in agony after a heavy challenge with Josh Meekings at Dens Park that also left his opponent in some discomfort.

They both had to be withdrawn and Hayes will have an X-ray to reveal the damage. Rodgers though, is not too concerned.

"We’re hoping it’s only bruising to the shin," he said after the Bhoys’ 2-0 win. "Two tough players and let’s hope they’re okay.

"There was nothing in it. I was looking directly at his (Hayes) fibula to see what state his leg was in but it must have just been the clash of shin-pads.

"But he was down so it was clearly hurting him.

"The medical team tell me he will go for an X-ray and we will see where it is at, but we are hoping it is only bruising of the shinbone."

Dundee manager Neil McCann admitted his side lacked "a bit of aggression" and "bite" but stressed that Meekings' clash with Hayes was just two "committed players" coming together.

"That is a 50-50," he said. "Jonny was coming quick and was fully committed.

"I expect my centre-back to be fully committed as well, and unfortunately both players have come off injured."