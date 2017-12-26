Dave Mackey has taken the reins at Bray Wanderers as the club look to put a disastrous 2017 firmly behind them.

Harry Kenny stepped away the end of a campaign that was completely undermined by a series of off-field controversies.

Mackey had a near six-year stint with the Seagulls between 2008 and the end of 2013, during which time he served as the club's assistant boss.

He won a league title as a defender with Dundalk back in 1991.

"Dave takes up his role with 30+ years experience as a player, coach and manager in the League of Ireland and boasts a proven track record in recruitment and development of young players for frst-team football," Bray said in a statement.

"Dave was previously involved with BWFC from January ’08 to December ’13. His roles included assistant first-team coach, U-19 manager/coach and A team manager/coach.

"During that time, players who progressed to First Team football included Chris Shields, Dane Massey, Dave Webster, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, Ismahil Akinade, Stephen McGuinness and Pierce Sweeney.

"The club looks forward to a long and fruitful spell with Dave at the helm."