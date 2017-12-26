Middlesbrough have appointed Tony Pulis as their new manager following the departure of Garry Monk.

The Sky Bet Championship club parted company with Monk on Saturday after the 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday left them ninth in the table.

Pulis has been out of work since November when he left Premier League strugglers West Brom, but the Teesside club have now announced he will be the man they hope can lead them to promotion.

The 59-year-old was dismissed by the Baggies following a run of 10 winless Premier League games.

Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Tony Pulis as manager



➡️ https://t.co/vFepPbvrKv #UTB pic.twitter.com/ZXyIbNBWFb — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) December 26, 2017

Speaking to the club website after his appointment, Pulis said:

"I wanted a challenge - a real challenge - and this reminds me so much of Stoke when I went there with Peter Coates. Steve Gibson is a football man who understands the game. I have great respect for him as a person and an owner.

"I really am looking forward to this. The immediate challenge is finding out about the football club and as a team we have to get as many points as can, as quickly as we can.

"I wanted to come at this time because we have so many games in a short space of time, and I can assess everything."

.