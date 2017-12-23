Robbie Keane proved old habits die hard as he slid home a lovely winner to give his Indian Super League side ATK their first home win of the season.

The Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer settled it with a fine individual effort 12 minutes from time against Delhi Dynamos, his first league goal for his latest club.

You give him an inch, he will make it a yard. King Keane is the Hero of the Match! #LetsFootball #HeroISL #KOLDEL pic.twitter.com/ddTzMRthq2 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 23, 2017

The victory moved ATK up to seventh in the table, and boss Teddy Sheringham - a former team-mate of Keane's with Tottenham Hotspur - was full of praise for the Dubliner.

"If I said he does that at least once every day in training, I wouldn't be exaggerating. He's got class. That's why I wanted to bring him here. As soon as I knew I was coming to India, I thought, 'who could be my star player?'

"He was the man first on my list and I'm delighted he's here."

It was Keane's first appearance in front of the home fans at Salt Lake Stadium.

He's now due to fly home for Christmas and New Year before returning to to finish out the league season, which runs until March 2018.

ATK had failed to register a win in their opening four fixtures. But last week Keane picked up the man of the match award, as he led the Kolkata-based outfit to their first victory of the season, and today they kept the momentum going with another three points.