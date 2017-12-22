The Football Association of Ireland have secured over €200,000 from the Government's Sports Capital Grant funding for regional projects.

No League of Ireland clubs have directly secured grants. Cobh Ramblers missed out in the first successful applications revealed.

Wexford will see the FAI-owned Ferrycarrig Park receive an upgrade to the tune of €56,000.

The biggest amount, €76,000, has been allocated to install a second full-sized all-weather pitch at Mounthawk Park, Tralee for the Kerry District League. It is also used as a regional centre for the association.

There is also €74,000 for the FAI to use purchase new equipment for 24 different grassroots programmes which will be rolled out across the country by 53 FAI development officers.

FAI chief executive John Delaney said: "It is extremely important that we continue to improve and update facilities, equipment and conditions for grassroots football around the country, and Government support with that is essential.

"To see the work that has been done in Kerry and Wexford to provide top class facilities for local players provides an insight into what grassroots football is all about as it affects communities, keeps young people active and healthy, builds relationships, and makes a real difference in people's lives.

"It would be remiss of me not to mention the excellent work being done every single day by volunteers around the country - at all levels of the game - and this allocated funding helps us to support them."