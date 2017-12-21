"I just wanted to send you a message to, first of all, thank you for the support," beams Robbie Keane, undertaking social media commitments at his new club on Tuesday.

"I certainly look forward to playing in the Salt Lake Stadium with your support behind us and I look forward to seeing you all there," continued Keane.

The former Ireland captain made his first start for his new club, ATK, on Sunday, and may play his first match in front of the home supporters this Saturday evening at the aforementioned Salt Lake Stadium, or the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan to give it its official title.

But it remains to be seen whether or not our Robbie is sticking around for Saturday’s encounter, as the former Tottenham Hotspur striker – having played just over 120 minutes for his new club – is heading home for two weeks.

"He is going home for a couple of weeks," said ATK coach and former team-mate Teddy Sheringham, speaking to Indian news agency IANS.

So it would appear that Keane will be jetting home for Christmas and New Year before returning to to finish out the Indian Super League season, which runs until March 2018.

Saturday’s game, should the striker play, would still allow Keane time to get home before Christmas Day.

However, details have not been disclosed as to whether or not Keane included a "Santa Clause" in his contract with his new club to allow the 37-year-old to take the Christmas period off.

The Indian Premier League is only five games old for Keane’s ATK and his new side failed to register a win in their opening four fixtures.

But that all changed on Sunday as Keane picked up the man of the match award, guiding his new side, the Kolkata-based ATK, to their first victory of the season.

Following a slow start to this year’s campaign, reigning champions ATK only collected two points from their first four matches, however, their 1-0 win away to Mumbai City has moved them up to eighth in the table.

Keane played 87 minutes of the game under the watchful eye of Sheringham, while former Newcastle United defender Ryan Taylor made his debut for the Indian club.

And the Liverpool native was full of praise for new team-mate Keane, outlining the influence and experience he can bring to the club.

"He’s fantastic. I’ve played against him a lot of times, but to be in the dressing room, it’s great. He has a lot of experience for both club and country.

"I am sure he is going to be a big success this season and is going to help a lot of people at this club."

Keane made his debut earlier this month when he came off the bench for the final half hour in the 3-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC

"Thank you for choosing me for the man of the match. It’s always important to get the first win of the season under your belt so hopefully there is more to come," said Keane, pitchside after the game.