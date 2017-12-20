St Patrick's Athletic have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season following the signing of Kevin Toner from Aston Villa.

The Republic of Ireland underage international defender made four senior appearances at Villa Park, as well as having loan spells at Stevenage, Kidderminster Harriers, Walsall and Bradford City.

Toner made his Premier League bow for Villa at the tail end of their ill-fated 2015-16 season, coming on in a game against Southampton. With Villa already relegated, Toner made his first league start for the club the following week against Watford.

SIGNING: Please welcome @kevintoner60 to the club. The Dubliner has joined us from Aston Villa on a 2 year contract. Video on our Facebook page #Saints2018 #WelcomeKev pic.twitter.com/pkeJqhumjW — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 20, 2017

Saints manager Liam Buckley is delighted with his new addition, stating: "We’re all delighted to get Kevin’s signature here at Pat’s. Kevin is a top talent and proved himself at Aston Villa by making appearances at the highest level in the Premier League.

"He’s one of a number of young talents in our squad and we believe he can develop as a footballer here and progress in his career."

On joining the Saints, Toner admitted that he was happy to come home to play football and is already looking forward to the season opener against champions Cork City.

"I’m delighted to join St Pat’s and I’m really excited about the future ahead here," said Toner. "I got the call from Liam and after having a good chat with him and his plans, I knew I wanted to sign for the club.

"Playing for Villa and a few clubs in England was a great experience, but having the opportunity to come back home and play football was something I wanted to do so I’m delighted to sign with the club."

"It’s a big game to start the season so it’s something I’m really looking forward to. I’m buzzing for pre-season in January and that game against Cork is the one we’ll all be building up towards and focusing on."

Meanwhile, Bohemians announced the signing of Ryan Swan on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old striker is the son of former Bohs frontman Derek Swan and joins from Cabinteely having previously lined out for UCD before a brief spell with Exeter City.

"Ryan's served his time in the First Division and has done very well," said Gypsies boss Keith Long. "It's a big step up to the Premier Division but he deserves his chance.

"He's a Finglas lad and his dad played for the club. He's his own man and a different kind of player but he already has Bohs in his blood."