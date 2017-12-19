West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has been given a two-game ban after being found guilty of diving to win a penalty against Stoke on Saturday, the FA has announced.

The 24-year-old Argentinian went down when challenged by Erik Pieters and West Ham captain Mark Noble converted from the spot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Referee Graham Scott's decision to award the penalty infuriated Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who is now under pressure following his side's eventual 3-0 defeat.

Lanzini was charged with the "successful deception of a match official" on Monday and was given until 6pm this evening to respond.

He denied the charge but an independent regulatory commission upheld it at a hearing on Tuesday and the ban comes into immediate effect, ruling him out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal and the Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday.

Meanwhile Troy Deeney will serve a four-match suspension after Watford failed in their appeal to overturn his red card against Huddersfield.

Deeney, who was given a retrospective three-match ban earlier this season for an incident with Swansea's Joe Allen, was dismissed following a wild lunge on Collin Quaner in the first half of Watford's 4-1 home defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Hornets lodged an appeal with the FA against captain Deeney's dismissal, but revealed on Tuesday that they had been unsuccessful.

Deeney will now be unavailable for Watford's league matches against Brighton, Leicester, Swansea and Manchester City over the festive period.