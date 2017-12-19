West Ham United manager David Moyes believes he is good enough to manage any team in the world and is keen to prove his capability at the Premier League club this season.

The Scot, who spent 11 years in charge of Everton before unsuccessful spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, was named West Ham boss in November after the club sacked Slaven Bilic.

Moyes has set about repairing his reputation while also helping the London side regroup after a poor start to the season. The Hammers are unbeaten in three games going into Saturday's league clash with Newcastle United at home.

"I think I'm capable of doing the job at any club in the world so I'm sure I can do it at West Ham," Moyes said.

West Ham, who were in the relegation zone when Moyes took over, have climbed to 15th in the table with 17 points after four wins, five draws and nine losses while Newcastle are 18th.

"I have to come here and show I can do it. You have to come and show what you can do. Your reputation doesn't stand for anything," he added.

Before Saturday's game at the London Stadium, West Ham face a trip to Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final tonight, with Republic of Ireland teenager Declan Rice expected to start.