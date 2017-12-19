A man has been arrested over allegations of a hate crime against Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling at the club's training ground.

Greater Manchester Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and the incident was being treated as a hate crime.

"Racism will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester and has no place in civilised society," Detective Chief Inspector Paul Walker said in a statement.

"We take every report incredibly seriously."

Sterling scored twice in City's 4-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The club has yet to comment.