Waterford FC have confirmed the signing of Gavan Holohan from Galway United.

Holohan becomes the 15th member of the Blues’ squad for its 2018 return to the top flight of Irish football.

The Kilkenny native spent four years at Hull City where he was youth team captain before moving onto Alfreton Town on loan. Returning to Ireland in 2013, Holohan went on to play for Drogheda United, Cork City and Galway United in the Premier Division.

Although he suffered heartache in 2017 as a result of the Tribesmen’s final day relegation, he clocked up 33 appearances in all competitions, weighing in with seven goals including a hat-trick against former club Drogheda Utd at Eamonn Deacy Park.

HOLOHAN SIGNS: We are delighted to confirm the addition of Gavan Holohan ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.



His form in 2017 attracted domestic and cross channel interest but ultimately he opted for a move closer to his native Kilkenny.

Speaking on signing for the Blues, Holahan said: "There were a few things that attracted me to Waterford. I worked with Alan Reynolds (manager) at Cork and always got on really well with him. I liked how he went about things so I felt he was someone I’d like to work with again; someone who could get the best out of me.

"Obviously the club is heading in the right direction with the quality of players signed already and also with its fan base growing and growing again."