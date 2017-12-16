Republic of Ireland's Richard Keogh produced a man of the match performance as Derby defeated fellow promotion hopefuls Aston Villa in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Keogh produced a crucial goal-line block shortly after the start of the second half, keeping out a shot from Robert Snodgrass.

The Derby captain later provided the assist for his side's second goal in added time to secure all three points. His pass found Johnny Russell running clear into the danger area, who then slipped the ball into the net.

Keogh also came close to snatching a goal for himself on the hour mark, but his close-range header was claimed by Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

And that does it!!! @RichardKeogh_6 plays a superb through ball into the feet of Russell who slides the ball beyond Johnstone - sensational stuff! (2-0) — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 16, 2017

Ireland and Villa's Glenn Whelan played an unfortunate role in Derby's opener, when his misdirected backpass to Johnstone was picked up by Matej Vydra. He then fed the ball to former Villa man Andreas Weimann to apply the finish.

The 2-0 result will strengthen Derby's chances of promotion, as they sit in fourth place just two points adrift of Bristol City.