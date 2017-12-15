Sean Dyche believes a culture of equality will prevent egomania creeping into a Burnley team that sits alongside Tottenham and Liverpool in the table.



The Clarets, only being kept out of the Champions League qualification spots on goal difference, have been the Premier League's surprise package as the campaign approaches the halfway point.



Above Arsenal and level on points with Spurs and Jurgen Klopp's Reds, there may be a fear that Burnley's players could get carried away by their unforeseen success.



Yet their boss Dyche has no worries regarding that issue, highlighting how the Clarets have instilled an atmosphere where even he is viewed as being on his players' level.



"It's a belief I've got than when you're in here we're all equal, including me," Dyche said.



"I always say, 'Take your ego off at the gate and put it back on when you leave'. When you're in the club we're all the same and I think that's a healthy way of working.



"I certainly don't think I'm above them. I have to lead them in different ways but I'm part of the group. That's an appropriate way of having true professionalism and a true team.



"If you can get everyone to understand we're all in it together, and there's no need for that strange egotistical view which sometimes creeps into clubs, then they buy into that.



"That thinking was built over time. Words are cheap. People have to adopt it and they rub off on each other and slowly but surely a culture is set."





The Clarets manager has already stressed he is unconcerned by the prospect of January sales at Turf Moor given players' contractual situations and Burnley's healthy finances.



Dyche also intends to scour the market for potential incomings and feels their lofty position in the table could be influential in negotiations.



"I think it must help, from a mentality point of view," he added.



"A player who maybe three years ago was thinking, 'I'm not sure what sort of season they'll have', will now be thinking, 'Hang on, they're certainly a decent concern'."



There will be no new signings before a Boxing Day trip to Old Trafford, where loud music blaring from the visiting dressing room is believed to have been a factor in the fracas that followed last week's Manchester derby.



Ex-Burnley defender Michael Keane last season revealed former United colleague Jesse Lingard had informed him United boss Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the noise coming from the Clarets camp when they visited Old Trafford.



And when asked whether there would be a stereo packed for the trip this time, Dyche suggested that the widespread use of loud music today meant it was unlikely to have sparked the Manchester derby melee.



"I don't know what brought that on but I don't think it's anything to do with stereos," he said.



"Music's been in dressing rooms forever, it's just the volume, but I don't tell the players to turn it up or down."