Turkey are set to host the Republic of Ireland in a rare away friendly in Europe for Martin O’Neill’s side in March.

The Irish Daily Star report that the Football Association of Ireland are speaking to their Turkish counterparts about a game in Antalya on the south coast of the country.

The match will take place between 19 and 27 March, with two friendlies likely to be place in that international window.

Turkey also failed to qualify for the World Cup after a disappointing campaign where they finish fourth in Group I.

Ireland's hopes making it to Russia went up in smoke after a 5-1 Dublin thumping at the hands of Denmark in their play-off clash.