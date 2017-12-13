Manchester City set a new Premier League record of 15 consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory at bottom club Swansea.

City came into the contest averaging three goals per game and made sure that record was matched inside 52 minutes with a David Silva double and Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick.

Sergio Aguero claimed the fourth five minutes from time with his 10th league goal of the season - one more than Swansea have managed.

Silva has now scored four goals in his last three games and was at his brilliant best here, conducting the City orchestra with his passing and movement.

City's latest win of a seemingly unstoppable campaign removed Arsenal's 14-game winning streak in 2002 from the record books.

They say there are no easy games in the Premier League, but this was as straightforward as it gets with City enjoying 78 per cent possession.

Pep Guardiola's side were in cruise control long before going two goals up inside 34 minutes, forcing Swansea to cover vast acres of turf without the ball.

Swansea's performance was one of commitment and effort, yet the gulf between the two sides was predictably huge.

City did not even have to be at their giddy best during an opening quarter in which they made more mistakes than in winning the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The recalled Aguero, in particular, had a frustrating first half as he found the side netting in the fifth minute and then twice headed over when well placed.

Fernandinho's 25-yard drive brought a fine stop from Lukasz Fabianski, but Swansea broke the early siege when Roque Mesa released Jordan Ayew.

The Ghanaian carried the ball fully 50 yards but the sprawling Ederson was equal to his effort.

Nicolas Otamendi thrashed wide when Fabianski flapped at a cross as City continued to seek the finishing touch to their complete control.

It came after 27 minutes when Bernardo Silva pounced on Mesa's wayward pass and cross for namesake David to break the deadlock with a nonchalant flick.

Fabianksi soon pushed out Aguero's low effort, but the goalkeeper was beaten again when De Bruyne's free-kick from the left skimmed past him in a crowded goalmouth.

City should have been out of sight within 45 seconds of the restart when David Silva played a one-two with Aguero before sending the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

But the Spaniard was not to be denied after Fabianski had again prevented Aguero from opening his account.

Raheem Sterling broke down the right and David Silva took his pass to coolly chip over Fabianski from a few yards out.

Swansea almost reduced the deficit when Mesa's shot took a wicked deflection off Fabian Delph, but Ederson switched direction in a flash to make an excellent save.

It was a rare moment of concern on a night when City's title-winning credentials were again clear for all to see.