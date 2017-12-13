St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Dundalk striker David McMillan on a two and-a-half year contract.

The 28-year-old has been an outstanding front man for the Lilywhites, including 16 goals in this year's League of Ireland and several goals in Europe.

He will move to the Scottish club in January when the new transfer window opens.

Manager Tommy Wright said: "David’s a player I’ve known for quite some time and I knew he was coming out of contract and felt the time was right to make a move.

"He’s scored all types of goals, left foot, right foot, headers and he’s done it at various levels including European club football so he has experience of a higher level than just League of Ireland.

"He’s a hard worker, a good age and without doubt capable of making the step up."

The switch was expected, with Dundalk already signing Patrick Hoban and Ronan Murray in anticipation of losing McMillan.