Republic of Ireland U21 defender Corey Whelan has signed a new deal with Liverpool.

Born in Chester, his mother hails from Armagh and he's a cousin of Aidan O'Rourke, who helped the Orchard County win the 2002 All-Ireland SFC title.

Having celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, the contract extension is the icing on the cake for Whelan.

He's represented Ireland from U17 level, making his U21 bow in a 1-0 UEFA qualifiers defeat of Kosovo last March.

Whelan captains the Merseysiders' U23s.

Dubliner Conor Masterson, 19, is also making waves at the Premier League giants. The former Lucan United schoolboy was made skipper of the U18s last season, moving up to the U23s and alongside Whelan in the back line this campaign.

He was named in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League squad in September.