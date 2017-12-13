Shelbourne have confirmed that academy player Izzy Dezu has died after collapsing during a Dublin and District Schoolboys League U-16 Premier Division game.

The 16-year-old took ill during the second half of the match with St Kevin’s Boys last night.

Paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) worked on the youth before he was brought by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital but sadly he died.

A statement from Shelbourne said this morning: "We are heartbroken to have to confirm the news that our Academy U16 player, Izzy Dezu, collapsed and died during a match last night.

"The thoughts of everyone at Shelbourne FC are with his family and friends who have been devastated by his tragic loss. May he rest in peace."