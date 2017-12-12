Manchester City will not be prevented from playing music in their dressing room at Swansea on Wednesday night, despite reports of the ugly scenes which followed Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.

United are understood to have taken exception to City's post-match celebrations - which reportedly included the playing of loud music with their dressing room door open - after the Premier League leaders had won 2-1 to go 11 points clear at the top.

The Football Association has given both clubs until Wednesday to reply to a request for their observations into the incident.

City, though, have been given the all-clear to play dressing room music at Swansea as they attempt to set a new Premier League record of 15 consecutive victories.

"There is no set rule of playing music in dressing rooms," a Swansea spokesman told Press Association Sport.

"But every club realises the environment they are in and we have never had to tell any club to turn the music down or off.

"Like any club, Manchester City are able to play music in their dressing room."