The Sky Sports soccer panel had an unusual guest for the Manchester derby this weekend.

Along with resident analysts Gary Neville and Graeme Souness, the station invited rock star and former Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher to take part in the panel and offer his insights on the game.

Gallagher, of course, is an ardent supporter of Manchester City and is regularly spotted at their matches, although that hardly justifies placing him among soccer experts to critique a Premier League game.

In any case, City defeated their neighbours on 2-1 scoreline to extend their lead at the top of the table, a result which was well received by Gallagher.

He's not the only celebrity to make an obscure appearance in the coverage of sports over the years, and below is a small selection of other such random examples.

Bertie Aherne - RTÉ's The Premiership

Bertie Ahern along with John Giles and Eamon Dunphy

In 2001, then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern put his political duties to one side and made an appearance on RTÉ's The Premiership to talk about his other specialist topic - Manchester United.

Ahern sat with established football pundits Eamonn Dunphy and John Giles to wax lyrical about his passion for the Old Trafford club and his own sporting background.

In an RTÉ News interview, reporter Bethan Kilfoil asked him if he would consider peeling himself away from politics and become a pundit, he said laughing: "Not for another decade or so."

He never did make that career switch in the end.

Mark Wahlberg - ESPN

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is just one of the many celebrities who is also a fan of American sports.

He's one of many part-owners of the UFC and given his upbringing in Boston, he's also an avid follower of the local teams including the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

Five-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady even made a cameo appearance in Ted 2, a movie in which Wahlberg plays a leading role.

Wahlberg's passion for the Patriots has seen him drafted in to some NFL punditry. He appeared on ESPN's First Take earlier this year, and said that he envisages Brady playing for another four or five years.

Rod Stewart - The Scottish Cup Draw

Rod Stewart is better known for his hit records like 'Maggie May' and his cover of 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain'.

But he has also a life long Celtic supporter. In an interview he explained how Kenny Dalglish introduced Stewart to club legend Jock Stein and Stewart was mesmerised by the Lisbon Lions manager.

"Once you meet him," said Stewart, "you're a Celtic supporter because he always made football sound like poetry."

Stewart was asked to help with the draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in the 2016/2017 season, where he put on a somewhat theatrical performance while carrying out his role.