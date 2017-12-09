Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed "a very complete performance" after his side stunned Sevilla with a five-goal first-half onslaught in their LaLiga clash at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his fifth Ballon d'Or award with a brace as Los Blancos produced a breathtaking attacking display against a Sevilla side who had started Saturday behind their hosts only on goal difference.

Nacho fired Real Madrid ahead after just three minutes, with Ronaldo, who collected his prestigious France Football accolade in Paris on Thursday, slotting home a second before adding another from the penalty spot in the 30th minute.

Toni Kroos finished off an excellent team move to make it 4-0 before teenage defender Achraf Hakimi grabbed his first senior goal on 43 minutes to leave Seville stunned before half-time.

It could have been worse for the visitors when, during a low-key second half, Karim Benzema saw his header hit the woodwork.

Zidane is set to take his squad out to the United Arab Emirates to play in the FIFA Club World Cup next week, where Gareth Bale is expected to return from a calf injury along with defender Raphael Varane.

"We can be very pleased because putting five past Sevilla was no mean feat," said the Real Madrid coach, who had made some seven changes from the midweek Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

"It was a very complete performance."

Zidane added a press conference, as quoted on the club's official website: "We did very well and it was very important for morale to get the three points before going away to prepare for the game on Wednesday (in the Club World Cup).

"Everyone thinks that it'll be easy (in the United Arab Emirates), but it won't be.

"We are going to travel tomorrow and we want to do a good job and win another trophy".

Zidane hailed the impact of Ronaldo, who has now moved level with Lionel Messi in claiming France Football's respected award a record five times.

"It's perhaps the perfect week for him," the Real Madrid boss said.

"I already said that we had to be careful with him and I'll say it again because I know how ambitious he is."

Sevilla assistant coach Ernesto Marcucci admitted the squad were left with some difficult questions following their capitulation.

"Losing here is not the end of the world, but the way it happened perhaps bothers more than anything," Marcucci said, quoted on the Sevilla website.

"But we have to continue because although it is difficult to explain the situation today, these are the same players who came back from 3-0 down against Liverpool (in the Champions League).

"We must continue trusting this brave group of players and we need everyone now more than ever."